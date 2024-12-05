San Antonio FC Re-Signs Midfielder Jorge Hernandez to Multi-Year Deal

December 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has re-signed midfielder Jorge Hernandez to a new multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're thrilled to keep Jorge in the SAFC family," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "He has consistently performed as a top playmaker in our league and is coveted by clubs inside and outside the USL. His talent and professional work ethic is the standard for us and is representative of our club's ambitions. We have high expectations for Jorge, as does he, and we look forward to having him on the field."

The three-time All-League First Team selection returns for his third season in San Antonio, having originally joined SAFC in April 2023. Hernandez instantly made his mark on the club in his first campaign, setting a new single-season assist record in 28 matches. His league-leading 10 assists earned the midfielder his first Golden Playmaker award and helped SAFC to a league-high 63 goals in the regular season.

Hernandez continued to perform on both sides of the ball in 2024, solidifying his status as one of the best playmakers in the USL Championship. He led the league with 83 chances created and added nine assists, culminating in his second straight First Team appearance and first Player of the Year nomination. The midfielder took 27 shots on goal, the most on the squad, and finished top three on the team in interceptions, tackles won and duels won.

Hernandez began his professional career in 2017 with former USL Championship member LA Galaxy II, making 88 appearances in five seasons. He earned First Team All-League honors with Los Dos after a breakout season in 2021, notching 12 goals and six assists. The Sahuayo, Mexico native has also spent time abroad with European first-division sides KV Mechelen (2022-23) and Chornomorets Odesa (2022).

