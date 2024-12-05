Legion FC Adds Ronaldo Damus Via Loan
December 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with Sweden's GIF Sundsvall to land Ronaldo Damus on a loan deal for the 2025 season. The deal for the prolific 25-year-old forward includes an option to purchase and is pending league and federation approval.
"We are really excited to add Ronaldo to our roster," Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps said. "He is a proven goal scorer and a player that has helped win championships. He will be a critical piece to our attack as we continue to build for 2025."
Damus is no stranger to finding the back of the net in USL Championship play with 47 goals across three seasons in the league. His most recent exploits occurred this past season with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC where his team-high 14 goals in regular season and postseason play ranked sixth among all league players. That includes a goal in Colorado Springs' 3-0 win over Rhode Island FC in the 2024 USL Championship Final to capture the club's first trophy.
"I would like to thank the coaching staff for providing me the opportunity to join Birmingham," said Damus of his latest destination. "I'm very excited to start working with the team and my biggest goal and challenge for the 2025 season is to collectively win the championship and individually win the Golden Boot."
After beginning his professional career with Real Hope FA in his native-Haiti, Damus made the move to America in 2019 to play for then-USL 1 side North Texas SC where he tallied 21 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances over two seasons. He marked his debut year with a 16-goal output to earn the league's top scoring honors.
Other stops include a jump up to the Championship with Orange County SC in 2021 where he won his first USL-C title, followed by a transfer to GIF Sundsvall in 2022 and ensuing loans to San Diego Loyal and Colorado Springs in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Having made his senior international debut in 2016, Damus has earned eight caps with the Haiti Men's National Team with his most recent appearance coming last October in CONCACAF Nations League play against Aruba.
Legion FC's addition of the Damus is the second new arrival this week, with the club announcing the signing of goalkeeper Fernando Delgado on Monday.
TRANSACTION
Birmingham Legion FC has reached an agreement with GIF Sundsvall to acquire forward Ronaldo Damus on a loan with an option to purchase.
PLAYER BIO
Name: Ronaldo Damus
Position: Forward
Height: 5'9
DOB: 9/12/1999 (25)
Hometown: Hinche, Haiti
Nationality: Haiti
Images from this story
|
Forward Ronaldo Damus with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 5, 2024
- MBFC Re-Signs Defender Alex Lara - Monterey Bay FC
- Riveters, Hounds Establish Women's Sports Advisory Committee - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Detroit City FC Signs Defender Shane Wiedt - Detroit City FC
- Legion FC Adds Ronaldo Damus Via Loan - Birmingham Legion FC
- Indy Eleven Signs USL League One Defender of the Year Bruno Rendon - Indy Eleven
- Forrest Set to Return for Rowdies in 2025 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Legion FC Adds Ronaldo Damus Via Loan
- Legion FC Announces Initial Roster Moves Ahead of 2025 Campaign
- Legion FC Completes Transfer for Fernando Delgado
- Legion FC Captain Phanuel Kavita Earns Rwanda Call-Up for Upcoming AFCON Qualifiers
- Legion FC's Corcoran Called up to U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp