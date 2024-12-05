Riveters, Hounds Establish Women's Sports Advisory Committee

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Pittsburgh Riveters SC are proud to announce the formation of their Women's Sports Advisory Committee, a select panel of experts and advocates committed to supporting the launch of Pittsburgh's newest women's soccer team and advancing women's sports across the region. This committee will play a key role in guiding the Riveters as they prepare for their debut in the 2025 USL W League and beyond.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âThe mission of the Women's Sports Advisory Committee is to enhance the Riveters organization while promoting broader growth in women's sports throughout the Pittsburgh region. Comprised of influential leaders from sports, business, marketing and community advocacy, the committee will focus on strategic planning, program development and community outreach to ensure the Riveters' success both on and off the field.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âThrough their input and collaboration, these leaders will help create a best-in-class experience for fans, athletes, coaches and stakeholders, contributing to a vibrant and inclusive community centered on women's soccer.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â"Our Women's Sports Advisory Committee brings together a passionate and highly experienced group of leaders," Riverhounds President Jeff Garner said. "Their insights will be instrumental as we build a community around the Riveters that reflects the strength, diversity and spirit of Pittsburgh. With this team of experts, we are setting the stage for the Riveters to be a catalyst for positive change in women's sports."

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âThe committee will meet monthly beginning in December to provide strategic guidance, evaluate initiatives, and ensure that the Riveters continue to set high standards within the USL W League and the larger sports community. Committee members will serve renewable two-year terms, allowing for both continuity and the introduction of fresh perspectives.

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âThe inaugural 11 members of the Pittsburgh Riveters Women's Advisory Committee are:

- Diana Bucco, President of the Buhl Foundation

- Erica Dambach, Penn State Women's Soccer Head Coach

- Blayre Holmes Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Director of Community Relations & Second Lady of Pennsylvania

- Tessa Dellarose, U.S. U-20 Women's National Team, University of North Carolina & Riveters player

- Caroline Fitzgerald, CEO & Founder of GOALS

- Jennifer Hawkins, Director of Cities for Fastbreak Connect

- Meghan Klingenberg, 2015 Women's World Cup Champion with USWNT, Portland Thorns player, women's soccer advocate

- Camila Rivera-Tinsley, CEO of the Women & Girls Foundation

- Bethany Tucke, PIT Strategic Advisor, former Executive Producer World of Volvo and Nike executive

- Jen Vescio, Co-Founder of Bay FC (NWSL), Venture Capitalist at Awestruck Ventures, Tech & Media Executive at Uber, ESPN, eBay

- Randy Waldrum, University of Pittsburgh Women's Soccer & Nigeria Women's National Team Head Coach

¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âThe Riveters' 2025 season in the USL W League will kick off this May, with season tickets on sale now and a full schedule set to be released in early 2025. For more information, visit www.riveterssc.com or follow @RivetersSC on social media.

