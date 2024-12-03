Indy Eleven Signs Forward Edward Kizza from Pittsburgh Riverhounds

December 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven has signed former Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Edward Kizza. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed, and individual status is pending league and federation approval.

The 25-year-old Kizza tied for ninth in the USL Championship with a career-high 12 goals this season. The Kampala, Uganda, native was a finalist for the USLC Player of the Month for October after scoring four goals in his team's four victories that month. The Pitt collegiate product scored a goal in each of the Riverhounds last five matches of the regular season, helping his team to a 4-0-1 record to earn a playoff berth.

In 2024, Kizza played 34 games, starting 32. In addition to his team-high 12 goals, he had a team-best 48 shots (26 on target), 54 fouls won, a 25% conversion rate, 25 chances created, 25 key passes, 130 duels won, 15 crosses, nine interceptions, six clearances, four blocks, and an assist.

Kizza played his first full season with Pittsburgh in 2023, scoring four goals in 29 total appearances with 19 games started.

Kizza signed a permanent deal with Pittsburgh before the 2023 season after first arriving on a loan move from MLS' New England Revolution on July 12, 2022. Kizza began the 2022 campaign with Memphis 901 FC for eight matches.

Upon arriving in Pittsburgh on loan, Kizza stepped into a reserve striker role and scored once in 10 appearances, but his breakout moment came in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, when he scored twice and converted the winning penalty kick in the Hounds' shootout win at Birmingham.

Kizza was the Revolution's first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft and signed with the team after a successful three-year career at Pitt during where he scored 31 goals in 53 games.

In his first pro season, Kizza split time between the MLS team and New England Revolution II in USL League One. He made 11 appearances with three starts and one assist for the Revolution and scored five goals in 12 games with the reserve side.

Kizza is the first Ugandan to sign with the Indy Eleven, increasing the number of countries represented by Boys in Blue players in franchise history to 51.

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven Roster (12/3/24)

Goalkeepers (0):

Defenders (7): Adrian Diz Pe, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (4): Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

