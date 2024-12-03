Detroit City FC Stalwart Maxi Rodriguez Departs, Joins Rhode Island FC

December 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Today, it was announced that Detroit City Football Club stalwart Maxi Rodriguez is departing the club and joining Rhode Island FC following the expiration of his contract. The club wishes Maxi all the best and thanks him for his countless contributions to the club since joining ahead of the 2021 season.

Rodriguez joined the club before the 2021 NISA Legends Cup in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a preseason tournament that Le Rouge ultimately won. Rodriguez's debut came on April 13, 2021, in a 0-0 draw with the Cal United Strikers at Finley Stadium. His first match at Keyworth Stadium came in the NISA Regular Season opener against the Maryland Bobcats on May 1.

Two matches later, Rodriguez's first goal contributions would come on the road to Cal United Strikers in a 3-0 win where Rodriguez scored a goal and registered an assist on the day. Rodriguez would end the 2021 season with eight goals and two assists in 2,641 minutes of play.

Rodriguez returned in 2022 for the club's first season in the USL Championship, having played in the Championship before for his hometown San Antonio FC, Rodriguez found himself as a regular starter in the Le Rouge lineup. Rodriguez led the team in goals in 2022 with 12 in all competitions, including 9 in the USL Championship and 3 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Rodriguez was the protagonist in one of the most memorable nights in club history when Le Rouge defeated the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer 2-1 in front of a raucous crowd at Keyworth Stadium. Rodriguez scored two second-half goals, including an 86th-minute penalty, to help the club to its first-ever win over a team from Major League Soccer.

Following the conclusion of 2022, it was announced that Rodiguez had signed a two-year deal to extend his stay in Detroit until the end of the 2024 season.

Rodriguez would follow up his great 2022 season with seven more goal contributions in 2023, breaking down to four goals and three assists on the year. In 2023, Rodriguez was honored as one of the first four 'City Centurions' in club history, achieving the 100 appearance mark for Le Rouge on September 27.

In 2024, Rodriguez would have his best-ever year in the Championship, ending the year as DCFC's joint-top scorer with ten goals on the season while also notching a team-high five assists. His contribution continued in the US Open Cup once again, with Rodriguez scoring the winning goal against the Michigan Stars and scoring a crucial late equalizer on the road to the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer in the Round of 32. Rodriguez was also named to the USL Championship's All-League First Team for the first time in his career, and was the first Detroit City FC player to be named to the First Team since the club joined the league ahead of the 2022 season.

Maxi Rodriguez played 142 times for Le Rouge over four seasons, scoring 36 goals and registering 15 assists.

More roster news will be announced in the coming days, with new player announcements beginning at the end of this week.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.