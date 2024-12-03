Monterey Bay Re-Signs Club's All-Time Leading Goalscorer

December 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today that the club has re-signed forward Alex Dixon ahead of the 2025 USL Championship campaign, pending league and federation approval. The club's record-holder for goals in a single season and one of the league's all-time leaders in goals, assists, minutes, and appearances returns for his third campaign with the Crisp-and-Kelp and the 15th of his professional career.

"It was important for us to retain Alex Dixon for our 2025 roster," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "His 20,000 plus minutes of experience in the league offer invaluable wisdom and insight, making him a valuable mentor both on and off the field."

Dixon has played over 4,300 minutes for the Union the past two seasons across 57 appearances (53 starts). Not only does the Bay City, Texas native hold the single-season goal-scoring record for Monterey Bay with 12, he shares the top spot in club history for goals scored all-time with 16. Now officially signed on for a third season in Seaside, Dixon is primed to continue one of the best USL Championship careers in the league's history. Dixon is currently third all-time in USL Championship appearances with 276 - just two appearances away from moving up into sole possession of second - and sits ninth all-time in league history with 20,387 minutes played and counting. In addition, the forward is currently 12th all-time in USL Championship history with 64 goals, and 13th all-time with 34 assists.

"I am super excited to re-sign with Monterey Bay," said Dixon. "I've loved every minute of playing for this club and I'm excited for what's to come this season. I think that with my experience, I know what it takes to win in this league. And in the locker room, I'm there to lead by example and help bring the younger players along. I can't say enough how important the community and the fans have been to us since I've been here. Pulling on the Crisp and Kelp and playing in front of them again can't come soon enough."

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Alex DIxon to a one-year contract on December 3, 2024.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of December 3 is listed alphabetically as follows: Goalkeepers: Defenders: Morey Doner, Carlos Guzmán Midfielders: Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar Forwards: Alex Dixon, Luther Archimčde

