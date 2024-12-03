18 LouCity Players Already Under Contract for 2025 Season

December 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC players exchange congratulations

Louisville City FC will return the majority of its Players' Shield-winning team for the 2025 USL Championship season, the club announced Tuesday, with 18 players already on the roster.

Each of Wes Charpie, Amadou Dia, Phillip Goodrum, Wilson Harris, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Arturo Ordóñez, Adrien Perez, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch and Elijah Wynder are on contracts set to continue into the new year. LouCity also picked up options on Isaac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Carlos Moguel Jr., Ray Serrano and Ryan Troutman.

The club wishes well to departing players Owen Damm (end of contract), Damian Las (end of loan period), Dylan Mares (end of contract) and Sebastian Sanchez (end of contract). Jorge Gonzalez, who suffered a season-ending injury last summer, continues to coordinate with the club on his rehabilitation.

LouCity remains in negotiations to sign other returning players with more announcements expected in the coming days.

"We are looking forward to returning a core group of players that put together a great regular season," said coach Danny Cruz. "The key for everyone - staff and players included - is to make sure that we all come back with a burning desire to be better.

"We recognize that we fell short of our own expectations in the playoffs and will do everything we can this offseason to prepare ourselves to be better next year in the moments that matter most. I know this group, and I know that how 2024 finished will fuel them until we are back pushing again in preseason.

"We have a good foundation going into 2025 and will continue to put together a group that we feel can get us a third star."

Cruz's squad will be out to build on a breakout 2024 campaign in which LouCity tied the USL Championship record for wins in a season (24), plus registered club-highs in goals scored (86) and points earned (76).

As City chases more trophies in 2025, tickets are available by visiting LouCity.com/tickets, including a Holiday Flex Pack that comes with a team-branded ornament while supplies last. Call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours to speak to a representative.

Current 2025 Louisville City FC Roster

Forwards: Isaac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Wilson Harris, Adrien Perez, Ray Serrano

Midfielders: Carlos Moguel Jr., Elijah Wynder

Defenders: Amadou Dia, Wes Charpie, Arturo Ordóñez, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch

Goalkeepers: Danny Faundez, Ryan Troutman

