Oakland Roots SC Sign Veteran Midfielder Tyler Gibson

December 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC have announced the signing of midfielder Tyler Gibson ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The 33-year-old veteran brings over a decade of professional soccer experience, having played in both the NASL and USL Championship. Gibson was part of the San Francisco Deltas' title-winning squad in 2017, adding championship pedigree to the Roots' roster.

"Tyler is a top veteran in this league," said Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "His experience over more than a decade at this level in US Soccer will be invaluable to us. His leadership and knowledge of the league is going to be huge to our 2025 team."

Tyler Gibson began his professional career in 2015 with the San Antonio Scorpions in the NASL. He continued in the NASL, playing for Rayo OKC in 2016 before joining the San Francisco Deltas in 2017, where he won an NASL Championship. In 2018, Gibson transitioned to the USL Championship with FC Cincinnati and later played for Indy Eleven and Louisville City. In 2024, he returned to Indy, where he captained the team before making the move to Oakland

"I enjoyed my previous time in the Bay Area," said Gibson. "I can't wait to get to Oakland and get started playing for the fans and the community there. I'm gonna do everything to show them what I am about and that starts with how much winning means to me."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.