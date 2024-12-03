Rodrigo Lopez to Return for Seventh Season with Republic FC

December 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, Republic FC announced the club has re-signed Rodrigo Lopez for the 2025 season. The veteran midfielder will be added to the club's roster, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"RoRo is a special player and we're thrilled to have him back in Sacramento for another season," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We know how much winning another championship means to him, and we are looking forward to his continued leadership, both on and off the field."

"My injury last season was just a setback and it doesn't define me," said Lopez. "I'm ready to respond with everything I've got. I'm back and there is only one thing on my mind - to win another championship for this club and the city of Sacramento."

As the first signing in Indomitable Club history, Lopez has been a fixture in the club's record books. He is currently the club's all-time assist leader (41), while also ranking second all-time in appearances (136), minutes (10,108) and goals (41). In six seasons, Lopez earned several accolades including 2014 USL Championship Final MVP and two USL Championship All-League First Team selections (2014, 2022).

He was a standout player in Sacramento's historic run to the Open Cup Final in 2022 and became the first player to be named both the Player of the Tournament and Lower-Division Player of the Tournament (TheCup.US) after leading all players with four goals and four assists.

In 2024, he was honored when U.S. Soccer renamed the Northern California Round of 32 & Quarterfinal to the "Lopez Division" - the only division to be named after an active player, the Modern Era Open Cup assist leader.

In an injury-shortened 2024 campaign, he made 9 appearances, with two goals and one assist, and earned two Team of the Week selections before suffering a torn ACL on May 21.

Lopez's professional career began in 2005 with MLS-side Chivas USA. After three seasons with the southern California club, he would move on to compete in USL PDL, MLS Reserve League, and Mexico's top leagues - Ascenso MX and Liga MX. In addition to his stints with Republic FC, he also featured in USL Championship for Rio Grande Valley FC, helping the team the reach the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals.

Season ticket memberships are now on sale for the 2025 season, offering a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

In January, the club will host its annual Open Tryout, when the region's best players get the opportunity to impress the team's technical staff and earn an invitation to training camp. Registration is open now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tryouts with special early bird pricing through December 31.

