Indy Eleven Draws FC Tulsa, 0-0

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







TULSA, Oklahoma - Indy Eleven and FC Tulsa played to a 0-0 draw on Friday evening at ONEOK Field. The Boys in Blue move to 9-6-5 to remain in fourth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, while Tulsa moves to 5-6-7.

A scoreless first half saw Indy Eleven outshoot Tulsa, 4-2, with one chance coming on goal from Aedan Stanley. Tulsa had 53.2% of the possession in the half. The teams traded four shots apiece in the second frame, with Indy getting its second on target from Augi Williams.

Romario Williams and Augi Williams combined for half of Indy's shots with two apiece, while Hunter Sulte earned his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Indy Eleven stays on the road for its second meeting of the season with Charleston Battery next Friday. The Boys in Blue return home Wednesday, August 7 against Rhode Island FC. Single-game tickets for home matches are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. For more information on all ticket options click here. For questions, please email tickets@indyeleven.com or give us a call at 317.685.1100.

FC Tulsa 0:0 Indy Eleven

Friday, July 26, 2024 - 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT

ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

2024 USL Championship Records

FC Tulsa: 5-6-7 (-8), 22 pts

Indy Eleven: 9-6-5 (+3), 32 pts

Scoring Summary

None

Discipline Summary

TUL - Phillip Goodrum (caution) 26'

IND - Callum Chapman-Page (caution) 27'

TUL - Edwin Laszo (caution) 47'

TUL - Harvey St Clair (caution) 52'

IND - Adrian Diz Pe (caution) 58'

IND - Josh O'Brien (caution) 72'

IND - Benjamin Ofeimu (caution) 79'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe, Josh O'Brien, Callum Chapman-Page (Benjamin Ofeimu 60'), Ben Mines (Logan Neidlinger 60'), Cam Lindley (Diego Sanchez 89'), Tyler Gibson (captain), Sebastian Guenzatti (Augi Williams 60'), Douglas Martinez, Romario Williams (Karsen Henderlong 81')

Indy Subs: Yannik Oettl

FC Tulsa line-up: Johan Penaranda, Owen Damm, Bradley Bourgeois, Alexis Souahy, Harvey St Clair (Patrick Seagrist 85'), Edwin Laszo, Andrew Booth, Diogo Pacheco, Stefan Stojanovic (Faysal Bettache 66'), Boubacar Diallo (Alexander Dalou 75'), Phillip Goodrum

FC Tulsa Subs: Michael Creek, Sebastian Sanchez, Santiago Sanchez, Rashid Tetteh, Milo Yosef

United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2024

