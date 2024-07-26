Monterey Bay Returns to Lynn Family Stadium for Fixture with Louisville City FC

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-8-5, 26 points) travels to Kentucky for a 5:00 p.m. PT showdown on Saturday against Eastern Conference side Louisville City FC (13-4-2, 41 points) at Lynn Family Stadium in Week 21 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay F.C. heads to Louisville following a much-needed bye week for the squad as it continues to trim down the length of its injury report. Though the team had forward Ousseni Bouda recalled by the San Jose Earthquakes ahead of this upcoming match against LouCity, the door isn't closed on a possible return. In addition, Tristan Trager is expected to slide back into the starting eleven this weekend as the Crisp-and-Kelp aim to snag a second-consecutive victory at Lynn Family Stadium.

Louisville City is currently second in the Eastern Conference with three wins in its last five and has just one loss at home so far this season. Boasting a daunting +25 goal difference and 48 goals scored, LouCity presents Monterey Bay with an uphill climb away from home. The match is also expected to represent Sam Gleadle's first contest against his former club since the transfer from Monterey Bay to Louisville this past offseason.

This Saturday will be just the third contest between Monterey Bay and Louisville City all time, with the sides having split the first two matches. The inaugural meeting in this interconference fixture took place during Monterey Bay's inaugural season on May 21, 2022 and ended with the Union defeating Louisville 2-0 at Lynn Family Stadium. The fixture shifted to Seaside the following season on March 18, 2023, and the boys in purple left the Central Coast with a 1-0 victory. Now, the matchup returns to Lynn Family Stadium where Monterey Bay will look to upset Louisville City FC once again.

Louisville City FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C.

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium; Louisville, Kentucky

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024; 5:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Cloudy and 84 degrees

2024 Records

Louisville City FC (13-4-2, 41 pts, 2nd East); Monterey Bay F.C. (7-8-5, 26 pts, 8th West)

