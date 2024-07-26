El Paso Locomotive FC Host New Mexico United for Derby Del Camino Real

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC are back at Southwest University Park arguably for the biggest match of its 2024 USL Championship season, hosting arch rival New Mexico United in the reverse fixture of the Derby Del Camino Real.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS NEW MEXICO UNITED - SATURDAY, JULY 27, 2024 @ 7 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK

Watch: ESPN+, locally on El Paso-Las Cruces CW, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app.

ALL-TIME SERIES

El Paso and New Mexico will square off for the 16th time this Saturday. The Locos are 4-5-7 against New Mexico across all competitions and when it comes to matches played at Southwest University Park, El Paso are 2-3-4.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

Amidst injuries and COVID-19, El Paso Locomotive FC had several players unavailable for selection last Friday against Phoenix Rising FC and despite best efforts against the uphill battle - including starting new signings Robert Coronado and Ricky Ruiz -, the Locos fell 2-0 on the road to the defending champions. Now, the Locos have their sights set out for perhaps their biggest test of the season yet.

El Paso's previous meeting with New Mexico saw the Locos fall in heartbreaking fashion at Isotopes Park and the Locos will look to get one back against its rivals on home turf. When it comes to derby matches, one cannot deny that the pressure to win brings out another level of intensity and determination from players on both sides.

It is always easier said than done but if the Locos are able to come together, stay compact defensively and capitalize on its chances up top in front of its home crowd, the mentality boost for El Paso could shoot through the roof and instill confidence into the team's fans to show that despite the results, the Locos are here to fight.

NEW MEXICO UNITED

New Mexico has always brought the intensity to El Paso throughout the years and this season is no different. Currently sitting atop the Western Conference, New Mexico have been one of the strongest performing teams of 2024 and they will come to Southwest University Park in search of a season sweep against the Locos.

There are several players on the squad who can come up and create goalscoring opportunities for the Black and Yellow, with Greg Hurst and Marco Micaletto leading the pack. Hurst has scored a team-leading seven goals this season whereas Micaletto leads in assists with three but when we look at the squad as a whole, 11 different players have found the back of the net and 10 have notched an assist. Those numbers demonstrate their danger all around the pitch.

El Paso will need to make sure it does not switch off at any point of the match; otherwise, they will present New Mexico with chances to gain momentum and take the lead.

