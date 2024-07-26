NCFC Visits Rhode Island FC for First Time

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - North Carolina FC is back on the road for Week 21 of the USL Championship season, heading up to Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to take on expansion side Rhode Island FC on Saturday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

Saturday's matchup will be a key battle for playoff position, with Rhode Island entering the weekend in eighth with a 5-4-10 record and 25 points, while NCFC sits just below in ninth with a 5-6-8 record and 23 points. With the top eight teams in each conference making the playoffs, and head-to-head record being the first tiebreaker, a win over Rhode Island could be crucial through the back half of the regular season. The first meeting between the two sides ended in a scoreless draw.

North Carolina FC enters the weekend on the back of a tough 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC, playing nearly the full 90' down a man. Evan Conway looked to have secured the winner with his seventh goal of the season, heading home a lovely trivela cross from Oalex Anderson, but the visitors rescued a point with a deflected goal in stoppage time.

Since May 18, when Conway scored his first goal of the season, no player in the USL Championship has more goal contributions than Conway's eight (seven goals, one assist).

SCOUTING RHODE ISLAND FC

Rhode Island FC's strong attack, which ranks sixth in the league for goals scored (30) and third for shot conversion rate (13.7%), is led by reigning USL Championship MVP Albert Dikwa's six goals, but Noah Fuson and Frank Nodarse are also dangerous in and around the box.

Fuson is tied with Dikwa for overall goal contributions at eight (four goals, four assists) and leads the team in chances created with 23, while Nodarse has been efficient in front of goal, finding the back of the net four times with just 17 shots.

Koke Vegas and Jackson Lee have split time in net this season and have comparable stats with Vegas' 66.67% save percentage only narrowly beating Jackson's 62.5%.

The expansion side added some midfield reinforcement early in July, bringing USL Championship veteran and Haitian international Zachary Herivaux to the club via a transfer from the Tampa Bay Rowdies. The midfielder has played just 71 minutes in three appearances since the transfer but has already bagged two goals in his short tenure.

NEXT UP

North Carolina FC will be back on the road for Week 22 of the USL Championship season, traveling out West to take on Orange County SC on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

