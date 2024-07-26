901 FC Returns Home for Western Conference Test with Roster Additions

Memphis 901 FC is back home at AutoZone Park for the first time in just under a month as they host San Antonio FC on Saturday.

Returning for the first home match since the 5-1 rout of Phoenix on June 28, Memphis sits at No. 4 in the Western Conference with their 8-8-4 record looking to hold their spot in a crowded playoff picture.

After the demanding road swing, Memphis added two new faces to the roster in goalkeeper Triston Henry and midfielder Jon Bakero. Henry joins the Beale Street Boys after helping Forge FC to four championships in five seasons while winning two CanPL Golden Glove awards for himself. Bakero brings three years of USLC experience and can work as an attacking midfielder or central forward.

"Their character is strong and they want to be here which is important," said Head Coach Stephen Glass They're not low profile type players. They've been very positive where they've been, they're in demand and they choose to come here. Looking forward to them coming to play for us and getting that first look at home."

The two newcomers could see immediate action this weekend. Acting Sporting Director confirmed goalkeeper Tyler Deric will miss Saturday's contest with an injury and club-leading scorer Marlon serving a one match red card suspension.

"We actually spoke to these two lads a little while back and it's taken a touch longer than we would've liked but the timing is actually ideal for us." Glass said. "We've lost a few bodies at the wrong moment and been able to add these two guys at the right time."

901 FC will look for three points over San Antonio FC, a club hungry for a result as they sit on the outside looking in at No. 11 in the conference, six points off of playoff territory.

"I think it will be a really good game, a really physical game," Glass said. "But if we can be great again with the fans and make it as intimidating as we can, it will be a huge positive. And the players will respond to that as they have every time there's been a decent crowd."

Saturday is Back to School night at AutoZone Park. Fans are encouraged to donate school supplies in the plaza to benefit Shelby County students.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT with post-match fireworks to follow. Tickets are available at the club's official website.

