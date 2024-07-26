Hartford Draw Phoenix 0-0 at Home

July 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic picked up a point at home in their scoreless draw against Phoenix Rising FC tonight.

Though ending scoreless, tonight's matchup was not short of scoring opportunities. Hartford wasted no time setting the tone for a strong offensive presence, crashing Phoenix's attacking third right out of the gate. The Green and Blue saw their first chance at an early lead with less than 10 minutes on the clock after they were awarded a free kick right outside Phoenix's box. Mamadou Dieng made contact with the kick, sending a strong header ricocheting off a Rising defender to earn Hartford a corner kick. The home club came close again when Emmanuel Samadia's dangerous lofted corner kick made contact with the top post of Phoenix's goal, bouncing off the woodwork into Rising's box.

The middle of the field saw the majority of the action in the later minutes of the half as both clubs battled to be the first to start the scoring. The two teams traded scoring chances, but both Hartford's two shots and Phoenix's four failed to challenge either keeper. Phoenix saw an opportunity to end the half on top in the 43rd minute of the play with a free kick in front of Hartford's box. The kick went wide and the two teams went into halftime with a score of 0-0.

Rising FC generated their first true scoring threat of the second half after Renzo Zambrano launched a soaring ball into space for Juan Carlos Azócar. The Phoenix forward sent a one-touch shot toward Harford's goal, forcing a diving save from Renan Ribeiro in the 55th minute of play.

The Green and Blue took control of the game offensively, cracking into Rising's defense third in the later stages of the half. From the 70th to 90th minute, Dieng took a header that soared right over the crossbar, Michee Ngalina fired a shot on target, and Kyle Edwards created a dangerous opportunity in the first minute of stoppage time and took contact in the box. Despite a number of offensive opportunities being presented to both clubs, neither Hartford or Phoenix managed to break the tie. The final whistle blew and the match remained 0-0.

Emmanuel Sammadia had an active night for Hartford, leading the team with 17 offensive third entries, five tackles, and six crosses. Joey Akpunonu had four clearances and Renan Ribeiro had two saves in his first match back in net for Hartford.

Tonight's draw to Phoenix Rising FC moves Hartford to a record of 5-11-3. The team will remain home for their upcoming matchup with Detroit City FC next Wednesday at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available at https://www.hartfordathletic.com/tickets/.

FAST STATS

Shots (On-Target): Hartford 6 (1) Phoenix 7 (3)

Corners: Hartford 3 Phoenix 3

Fouls: Hartford 11 Phoenix 8

Offsides: Hartford 6 Phoenix 3

Possession: Hartford 44.4% Phoenix 55.6%

Passing Accuracy: Hartford 84.6% Phoenix 86.5%

Saves: Hartford 2 Phoenix 1

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Phoenix:

9' - Wyke (Yellow)

45 +1 ' - Torres (Yellow)

68' - Barker John (Yellow)

Hartford:

74' - Dieng (Yellow)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 29 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia, 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 3 (DF) Joey Akpunonu, 2 (DF) Younes Boudadi, 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Hairston 86'), 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila, 7 (MF) Marcus Epps (Beckford 61'), 12 (MF) Anderson Asiedu (Danny Barrera 61'), 11 (FW) Michee Ngalina, 33 (FW) Mamadou Dieng (Edwards 80')

PHOENIX RISING FC STARTING LINEUP

1 (GK) Rocco Ríos Novo, 17 (DF) John Scearce, 4 (DF) Pape Mar Boye, 27 (DF) Laurence Wyke, 14 (MF) Emil Cuello (Fuenmayor 75'), 26 (MF) Renzo Zambrano (Hernandez 75'), 10 (MF) Federico Varela, 12 (MF) Charlie Dennis (Doratiotto 83'), 16 (FW) Gabi Torres (Damien Barker John 62'), 29 (FW) Dariusz Formella, 77 (FW) Juan Carlos Azócar (Edgardo Rito 62')

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.