Indians Win Walk-off Thriller over Sox, 5-4
July 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Cole Carrigg took off from first on a ground ball to Everett's second baseman and never stopped running. Spokane's electrifying center fielder completed a mad dash around the bases for the game-winning run as Michael Arroyo's throw sailed into right field and allowed the Indians to stun Everett, 5-4, in front of 5,138 fans at Avista Stadium for Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU.
TOP PERFORMERS
Carrigg finished the night 2-for-5 with a double, RBI, and his 30th stolen base of the season. The 22-year-old is hitting .364 (16-for-44) with six extra-base hits and five stolen bases over his last 10 games and now ranks second in the Northwest League in slugging (.492).
Kyle Karros went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and is batting a sizzling .415 (17-for-41) with a 1.112 OPS over his last 10 contests.
Blake Adams delivered another workmanlike performance against the AquaSox: 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K. The right-hander ranks among the top five in the NWL in wins (6), ERA (2.67), innings (81.0) and WHIP (1.15)
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (12-10), Redband (8-4), OFT (3-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (22-11), Reds (0-1)
NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, July 11h vs. Everett - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)
EVE RHP Will Schomberg (7-1, 2.63) vs. Spokane RHP Connor Staine (4-4, 4.33)
Promotion - College Alumni Night presented by Les Schwab Tires: Here it is: the perfect opportunity for a college get-together at Avista Stadium! Come rocking your school spirit as fans compete to prove whose alma mater is the greatest of all time.
