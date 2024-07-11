Indians Win Walk-off Thriller over Sox, 5-4

July 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Cole Carrigg took off from first on a ground ball to Everett's second baseman and never stopped running. Spokane's electrifying center fielder completed a mad dash around the bases for the game-winning run as Michael Arroyo's throw sailed into right field and allowed the Indians to stun Everett, 5-4, in front of 5,138 fans at Avista Stadium for Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU.

TOP PERFORMERS

Carrigg finished the night 2-for-5 with a double, RBI, and his 30th stolen base of the season. The 22-year-old is hitting .364 (16-for-44) with six extra-base hits and five stolen bases over his last 10 games and now ranks second in the Northwest League in slugging (.492).

Kyle Karros went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and is batting a sizzling .415 (17-for-41) with a 1.112 OPS over his last 10 contests.

Blake Adams delivered another workmanlike performance against the AquaSox: 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K. The right-hander ranks among the top five in the NWL in wins (6), ERA (2.67), innings (81.0) and WHIP (1.15)

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (12-10), Redband (8-4), OFT (3-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (22-11), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, July 11h vs. Everett - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

EVE RHP Will Schomberg (7-1, 2.63) vs. Spokane RHP Connor Staine (4-4, 4.33)

Promotion - College Alumni Night presented by Les Schwab Tires: Here it is: the perfect opportunity for a college get-together at Avista Stadium! Come rocking your school spirit as fans compete to prove whose alma mater is the greatest of all time.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.