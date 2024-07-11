Hops Blanked for Seventh Time in 2024

Hillsboro, OR - Jacob Steinmetz, the Arizona Diamondbacks third round pick in 2021 made his Hillsboro Ballpark debut on Wednesday night against the Tri-City Dust Devils. After the Dust Devils tallied nine runs in game one of the series, they would come back with seven more in game two. For the second consecutive game, all nine Dust Devils recorded a hit. Four runs in the second and three in the third were all Tri-City needed, in the 7-0 shutout win.

Two of the first three batters for Hillsboro recorded hits against Chris Clark, but Clark escaped without allowing either to score and kept Hillsboro off the board in the inning. Those two hits would be the only hits the Hops got through innings 2-8.

Clark pitched six complete innings without allowing a run and Glenn Albanese Jr., Nick Mondak and Ryan Langford each pitching a scoreless inning of relief. The quartet combined to allow just four hits while striking out 10.

The Dust Devils hit Steinmetz hard out of the gates, tagging nine hits and six earned runs over just four innings pitched. Steinmetz (0-3), gave way to Landon Sims and Zane Russell who both pitched well in relief. Sims had three scoreless innings and Russell had two scoreless innings, but the Hillsboro offense had nothing to show for in the 7-0 loss.

Game three of the series between the Hops and Dust Devils will be tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620, Bally Live and Portland's CW.

