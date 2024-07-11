Indians Walk-Off AquaSox

July 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

SPOKANE, WA: Michael Arroyo's throwing error scored Spokane's Cole Carrigg all the way from first base in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Indians secured a series tying walk-off win by a 5-4 final before a crowd of 5,138 at Avista Stadium.

With the score tied 4-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, Carrigg singled to center against AquaSox reliever Jimmy Kingsbury (1-4). Dyan Jorge followed with a ground ball to the hole on the right side. Arroyo's tough angle throw to shortstop Axel Sanchez was wild and wound up crossing the left field line into foul ground to easily score Carrigg with the game-winner.

Down 4-2 after seven innings, the AquaSox tied the score in the top of the eighth. Jared Sundstrom singled to right. One out later he came home on a double to left by Caleb Cali off the glove of Spokane third baseman Kyle Karros. Moments later Cali came home on a single to left by Bill Knight, which evened things up.

The AquaSox took a 1-0 lead when Arroyo hit the second pitch of the game over the left field wall for a home run. In the second inning, with two outs and the bases empty, Gabriel Moncada singled to center and scored from first on an RBI double to center by Andrew Miller, which made it 2-0.

On a night in which the temperature exceeded 100 degrees, AquaSox starting pitcher Ryan Hawks completed 4 2/3 innings and allowed just two runs. He scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out three while throwing 81 pitches.

The AquaSox finished with 12 hits. Moncada was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored. Miller and RJ Schreck had 2 hits apiece for the Frogs. Schreck extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

