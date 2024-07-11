C's Overpower Ems for 4th Straight Victor

EUGENE, OR - The offensive fireworks started early for the Canadians Wednesday night, exploding for six runs in the second for one of the strongest offensive innings of the season. They were then able to cruise to a 9-4 win over the Eugene Emeralds [SF], good for their fourth straight victory dating back to last week in Everett.

Dasan Brown started off the game with a harmless fly ball into left field that was dropped in the sun by Emeralds leftfielder Matt Higgins, one of three Eugene errors on the night. After stealing third base, the Oakville, Ontario native scored on a wild pitch to plate the game's first run.

The lead didn't last long, as the Emeralds scored two runs on two hits, including a home run by designated hitter Rodolfo Nolasco off C's starter Pat Gallagher in the bottom half of the inning.

The six-run inning began with back-to-back homeruns by Robert Brooks (2) and Dylan Rock (3). Jean Arnaez, Brown, and Peyton Williams then followed with singles to plate another run. Catcher Jackson Hornung walloped a two-run double, then scored himself on a wild pitch to cap off the big inning.

Arnaez singled and came across to score in the third to plate another run for the C's to extend the lead to 8-2, setting the stage for the pitching staff to cruise to the victory.

Gallagher went three innings, allowing two runs while striking out four. Carson Pierce (W, 2-1) then came on and struck out six while also completing three innings, allowing two hits and giving up one run. Finally, Alex Amalfi (S, 2) pitched the last three innings to earn his second save of the year, allowing just one hit and one unearned run while punching out three. None of the three pitchers walked a batter.

With the win, the Canadians move to 14-3 on the year and remain in first place in the Northwest League's second half standings.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. Connor O'Halloran (1-3, 4.99) is on the mound for the C's and Jack Choate (1-2, 2.83) will be toeing the slab for the Emeralds. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball all week long on Sportsnet 650.

The Canadians return to The Nat after the All-Star Break with three games against Spokane [COL] July 19-21. Tickets and more information are available at CanadiansBaseball.com.

