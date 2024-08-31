Indians Win Walk-off Thriller Over Dust Devils, 3-2

Jose Cordova's ground ball bounced off Tri-City third baseman Arol Vera's glove and into left field as GJ Hill scampered home for the winning run in front of 5,504 fans at Avista Stadium for Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by Windermere Real Estate, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game.

Dyan Jorge reached base four times with three hits and a walk, notched his 33rd steal, and scored the game's tying run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth. The 21-year-old is batting .500 (8-for-16) over his last four games with two doubles, three RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Spokane starter Yujanyer Herrera didn't have his best stuff, but battled through 5.2 innings against the Dust Devils, allowing two earned runs while striking out four. The big right-hander sports a 2.35 ERA (30.2 IP, 8 ER) in his first five starts with the Indians since arriving in a trade from the Brewers.

Welinton Herrera, Bryson Hammer, Cade Denton, and Sam Weatherly combined for 4.1 scoreless innings of relief out of the Indians bullpen.

