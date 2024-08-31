Hillsboro's Friday Night Hitting Frenzy

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops had a dominant win over the Vancouver Canadians on Friday at Hillsboro Ballpark, taking the game 9-3. Jose Cabrera, 2.44 ERA, went up against Kendry Rojas, 2.70 ERA, on the bump in the high-scoring game.

Coming off of 8.2 innings of a no-hitter in his last showing, Jose Cabrera had a smooth first inning to start this game. His start was quickly turned around when he gave up a three-run bomb to Jace Bohrofen in the second. Cabrera settled back into the game nicely, not allowing any more runs in his outing.

Gino Groover once again proved his power-hitting abilities, hitting a two-run moonshot in the bottom of the first after Vancouver committed an error with two outs. This home run was Groover's fourth in as many days.

With the Hops holding a 4-3 lead, Tommy Troy hit a single and was driven in by Manny Peña to make it 5-3.

The Hops could not stop scoring, plating another run in the third. Gino Groover hit a single, followed by Jack Hurley to put two on. Groover advanced to third on a fly-out and scored when Kendry Rojas was charged with a balk. Hillsboro took a 6-3 lead over Vancouver in the inning.

Three more runs scored for the Hops in the fifth. After allowing nine runs on eleven hits, Rojas exited the game for the Canadians. He struck out three and gave up one home run. JJ Sanchez entered the game as the Hops ended the fifth inning with a 9-3 lead. Sanchez struck out three in 1.2 innings and did not allow any runs.

Jose Cabrera had a solid outing, allowing three earned runs on three hits and struck out six in six innings. Zane Russell took over in the seventh. Russell struck out one and allowed one hit in an inning of work. Carlos Rey had the eighth, striking out one. Teofilo Mendez was the chosen closer for the Hops, working with a nice 9-3 lead. Mendez struck out the side in his first outing in 15 days, securing the dominant win for Hillsboro.

Chay Yeager pitched one inning for Vancouver and struck out two without giving up any hits. Aaron Munson struck out two in one inning.

Gino Groover went two-for-two with a homer and single, driving in two RBI and reaching base twice via walk. Kevin Sim led the team with three RBI on two hits, also drawing a walk. Jose Cabrera was credited with the win. The Hop's pitching staff struck out a combined eleven batters.

The Hops and Canadians will meet tomorrow at Hillsboro Ballpark for a Saturday night matchup. The first pitch is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Live.

