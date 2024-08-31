Lazaro Montes Mashes Way to Frogs Win

August 31, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Eugene, OR: A power surge from the bat of Lazaro Montes accelerated the AquaSox offense Friday night as they defeated the Eugene Emeralds 12-6 at PK Park.

Montes was the star of the show tonight alongside fellow ranked prospect Michael Arroyo, who broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the third inning by blasting a solo home run to left center field. From there, the runs continued to pour on courtesy of Montes. After Colt Emerson was hit by a pitch and Jared Sundstrom singled, Montes mashed a three-run long ball to center field, extending Everett's advantage to four runs.

The AquaSox continued their run parade in the top of the third, adding two more runs on a balk and a sacrifice fly. With Gabriel Moncada on base, Arroyo ascended to the occasion yet again, crushing a two-run home run for his second four-bagger of the inning to give Everett an 8-0 lead. Arroyo now holds a six-game hitting streak and has racked up 10 hits in the current five-game series against Eugene.

Adding the ninth AquaSox run of the game was Montes, who demolished his second homer of the night over the center field fence. Across his last two games, Montes has tallied seven hits, four home runs, eight RBI, and six runs scored while raising his batting average with the Frogs to .284.

Working with a 9-0 lead in hand, Nick Payero was strong for Everett from the mound. Payero worked six innings of three-hit baseball, allowing only one run while striking out a trio of Emeralds and walking one. Across 22 innings with the AquaSox, he has given up only six earned runs as his ERA sits at 2.45. Opponents are also hitting a mere .167 against him as he has allowed three hits or fewer in three of his four AquaSox starts.

Everett added a pair of additional runs in the top of the sixth inning. Caleb Cali and Bill Knight knocked consecutive RBI singles to provide the Frogs an 11-0 lead. The Frogs walked home their final run in the top of the eighth inning as Freuddy Batista drew a base on balls with the bases loaded.

The AquaSox bullpen combined to throw the final three innings of the game, giving Everett a 12-6 victory and a series victory in the process.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude their series down south against the Eugene Emeralds on Sunday! The first pitch for Game Six is at 5:05 on Sunday, September 1, with Marcelo Perez on the bump for Everett. The Frogs ultimately return home on Monday, September 2, at 4:05 p.m. to kickstart their final homestand of the season! Our Labor Day promotions include a pregame picnic, and postgame Kids Run the Bases, so get your tickets now and don't miss out!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.