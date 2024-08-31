Indians Rally Late For 6-2 Win Over Dust Devils

August 31, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Indians got a pair of home runs from Cole Carrigg and GJ Hill in a five-run eighth inning as they rallied for a 6-2 win over the Dust Devils in front of 5,327 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Washington's Lottery & Hot 96.9.

TOP PERFORMERS

Michael Prosecky turned in his best outing with the Indians, tying a career high with 11 strikeouts while allowing just one run on three hits over five innings.

Cole Carrigg jolted Spokane to life in the eighth inning with a two-run, go-ahead home run into the Pepsi Porch and finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base. The 22-year-old is now tied for the Northwest League lead in home runs (14) while ranking second in stolen bases with 46.

GJ Hill followed Carrigg's shot with a three-run blast of his own to provide the final margin for Spokane. Hill now has 11 home runs (13.3 AB/HR), 10 stolen bases, and 20 RBIs in just 43 games with the Indians this season.

Carlos Torres (2-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of one-hit relief.

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, September 1st vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Ryan Costeiu (1-5, 3.55) vs. Spokane LHP Albert Pacheco (5-5, 4.01)

Promotion - Season Fireworks Night presented by AAA Washington, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain: Join us as we celebrate the close of the 2024 regular season with a spectacular post-game fireworks show courtesy of AAA Washington!

