Indians Statement on the Passing of Bob Uecker

January 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







The Indianapolis Indians are deeply saddened by the passing of former catcher and longtime Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died Thursday at the age of 90.

While the Milwaukee native only appeared in eight games for the Indians in 1960 and was a lifetime .200 hitter over six major league seasons, Uecker did play for his hometown team, won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964 and hit three of his 14 career home runs off future Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax, Gaylord Perry and Fergie Jenkins. He caught his break when he became a regular guest on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show, on which the famous TV host branded Uecker the nickname "Mr. Baseball." Uecker became a radio broadcaster of the Milwaukee Brewers in 1971 and was part of ABC and NBC Major League Baseball broadcasts in the 1970s and 1990s. In 1989, Uecker's part-time acting career landed him a prominent role as Cleveland broadcaster Harry Doyle in the Major League film trilogy. Uecker was on the call for Robin Yount's 3,000th career hit on Sept. 9, 1992, one of many iconic broadcasting moments in his legendary career. In 2003, he was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame with the Ford C. Frick Award in recognition of his broadcasting career, and his catchphrase home run call "Get up! Get up! Get outta here! Gone!" resonates with Brewers and baseball fans across the country.

Today, Uecker is recognized on the Elements Financial Suite Level at Victory Field as one of 21 former Indianapolis players with a dedicated suite in his honor.

Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and CEO, issued the following statement:

"Bob Uecker's impact on the game of baseball will be recognized for generations to come, and we feel blessed that Indianapolis was a steppingstone toward his long and illustrious career in baseball. We extend our condolences to the Uecker family, his loved ones and the Milwaukee Brewers organization."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.