Knights Announce 2025 Coaching Staff Led by Manager Sergio Santos

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC)







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- In conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, the Charlotte Knights have announced the coaching staff under new manager, Sergio Santos. The Knights will open the 2025 season at Truist Field on Friday, March 28 at 7:04 p.m. against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves).

Santos, who managed Double-A Birmingham to a Southern League Championship in 2024, will be joined in Charlotte this season by Jim Rickon (hitting coach), Scott Aldred (pitching coach), Angel Rosario (bench coach), Carson Wooten (athletic trainer) and George Timke (performance coach). Timke is the only returnee from the 2024 staff. Rosario and Wooten spent 2024 in Birmingham with Santos, while Rickon spent last season in Winston-Salem. Aldred is a new addition to the White Sox organization.

2025 Charlotte Knights Coaching Staff:

Manager: Sergio Santos

Hitting Coach: Jim Rickon

Pitching Coach: Scott Aldred

Bench Coach: Angel Rosario

Athletic Trainer: Carson Wooten

Performance Coach: George Timke

Rickon, a native of Cleveland, OH, enters his second season with the White Sox organization and first with Charlotte in 2025. The 48-year-old spent the 2024 season with High-A Winston-Salem as the team's hitting coach. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Rickon spent two seasons as the hitting coordinator for the Cincinnati Reds (2022-23). Before that, Rickon served in numerous roles with the Cleveland Guardians from 2002-2021. He was a member of Cleveland's pro scouting department from 2018-21 after serving as the organization's hitting coordinator from 2015-17. As a player, Rickon played four seasons in Cleveland's minor league system. A product of Cleveland State University, Rickon also served as bullpen catcher for the American League at the 1997 All-Star Game in his hometown of Cleveland.

Aldred, a native of Flint, MI, has spent time as a pitcher and a pitching coach over the course of a long professional baseball career. A member of the Greater Flint Area Sports Hall of Fame, Aldred was originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 16th round of the 1986 MLB June Amateur Draft. He made his major league debut with the Tigers on September 9, 1990, earning a win with five shutout innings over the Milwaukee Brewers that day. In nine seasons in the majors with Detroit (1990-92 & 1996), Colorado (1993), Montreal (1993), Minnesota (1996-97), Tampa Bay (1998-99) and Philadelphia (1999-2000), Aldred appeared in 229 games. After his playing days, Aldred joined the New York Yankees as a minor league pitching coach with stops at Single-A Charleston (2006), Double-A Trenton (2007-08) and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from (2009-15). Aldred spent the last five seasons with the Miami Marlins as the organization's minor league pitching coordinator.

Rosario, 33, returns to the White Sox organization after serving as the bench coach in Birmingham last season. Overall, the Santo Domingo, D.R. native enters his ninth season in the White Sox system and first with the Knights in 2025. In 2023, Rosario served as the fundamentals coach with the Arizona Complex League Sox. Before that, he worked at the club's Dominican Academy from 2017-23. He also spent two seasons as the DSL manager from 2021-22. As a player, Rosario appeared in 108 minor league games with the Sox from 2011-13 after signing as a free agent with Chicago in 2011.

Wooten, a native of Sacramento, CA, enters his seventh season in the White Sox system and first with Charlotte. He spent the 2024 season with Double-A Birmingham in the same capacity. Before that, he spent three seasons with Winston-Salem (2021-23) and one season with Advanced Rookie Great Falls (2019). Prior to joining the White Sox organization, Wooten spent one season in the Boston Red Sox organization as an assistant athletic trainer with Salem in 2018.

Timke, a native of Suffern, NY, enters his 13th season in Chicago's system and third consecutive season in Charlotte. Before joining the Knights, the California University of Pennsylvania product spent the previous two seasons as the performance coach with the Birmingham Barons (2021 and 2022). Over the course of his long tenure in the White Sox system, Timke has also spent time with High-A Winston-Salem (2016-20) and Single-A Kannapolis (2014-15). He made his organizational debut in 2013 with Great Falls (Advanced-Rookie). Before joining Chicago's organization, Timke spent four seasons in the Kansas City organization as a strength and conditioning coach (2009-12).

