Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams Now on Sale
January 16, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Crank up the sizzle as Valentine's Day should be extra special this year! The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are now accepting reservations for Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams! Fans can choose their favorite pork racer - Chris P. Bacon, Barbie-Q, Diggity or Hambone - and on Thursday, February 13 or Friday, February 14, they will travel anywhere in the Lehigh Valley to deliver roses, chocolates and other IronPigs goodies.
Each Pork-O-Gram delivery includes a visit from your chosen Pork Racer (you will receive one of your two choices based on availability) along with the following:
- A dozen roses courtesy of Rich Mar Florist. Add Chocolates for just an additional $10.
- A Pork Race Plush Toy of your Pork Racer Deliverer (Barbie-Q will deliver a random Pork Racer Plushy)
- An IronPigs adjustable cap
- (2) IronPigs ticket voucher
- A $10 gift card to the Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park
For $125, these gifts will be delivered to your loved one by your chosen Pork Racer. For $135 your valentine receives all the above plus chocolates. Fans can order their Pork-O-Grams.
Valentine's Day Pork-O-Grams are restricted to Lehigh and Northampton counties or within a 15-mile radius of Coca-Cola Park.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.
