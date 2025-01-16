Louisville Slugger Field Hosting Blood Drive January 22nd

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - With the holidays in the past and the need for blood crucial to start the new year, the Louisville Bats have teamed up with the American Red Cross to hold a Blood Drive at Louisville Slugger Field on Wednesday, January 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors of all blood types are welcome to join, and those who donate blood will receive four vouchers that can be redeemed for reserved tickets for any Louisville Bats home game during the 2025 season, except for Thunder over Louisville on April 12 and Independence Day eve on July 3. The Red Cross will also send donors a $20 Amazon gift card via email.

Additionally, those who donate blood on the 22 nd will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Full information on the opportunity to win Super Bowl tickets can be found on the American Red Cross Blood Services website.

Potential donors must bring a blood donor card or driver's license to participate and will need to be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health in order to be eligible.

Donors can park in the main Louisville Slugger Field lot at the intersection of Jackson and Main Street and enter through the East Gate archway. Signage will direct donors to the correct location inside Louisville Slugger Field.

Blood donors are encouraged to register in advance at the link below. Join our drive to help us give back to the community and reach our donation goal!

