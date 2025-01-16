Gwinnett Stripers, Gray Media Partner for 30-Game Broadcast Schedule on Peachtree Sports Network

January 16, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Following the successful launch of a 13-game broadcast schedule in 2024, the Gwinnett Stripers have announced a continuation and expansion of their partnership with Gray Media to air select home games on Peachtree Sports Network (PSN) during the 2025 season.

The Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, will air 30 home games live on PSN beginning with the Home Opener on Tuesday, April 1. Calling the action once again is Dave Lezotte, entering his fifth season as the lead play-by-play "voice of the Stripers." He'll be joined by Logan Bourandas, entering his first season as Gwinnett's assistant broadcaster.

Peachtree Sports Network is available in Atlanta free over the air on WPCH 17.2, as well as Comcast, Spectrum, and streaming on YouTube TV and Fubo. Peachtree Sports Network is also carried free over the air on Gray-owned stations in Albany (WGCW 36.4), Augusta (WGAT 17.3), Columbus (WCTA 47.3), Macon (WPGA 50.1), and Savannah (WPHJ 19.3), Georgia.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Gray Media and expand our broadcast schedule on Peachtree Sports Network this season," Stripers General Manager Erin McCormick said. "As was proven in 2024, this partnership provides an invaluable opportunity to bring Stripers Baseball into even more households and grow our fanbase across the state of Georgia."

"The Stripers on PSN were a hit with fans last season, and this year they get to see even more," Vice President and General Manager of WANF/WPCH Erik Schrader said. "From the future stars to the rehab of current Braves stars, to the fun fan experience that the Stripers bring every night, there's so much to look forward to across these 30 games in 2025."

Broadcast Schedule (dates and times subject to change):

Tuesday, April 1 vs. Nashville (4:05pm)

Thursday, April 3 vs. Nashville (7:05pm)

Saturday, April 5 vs. Nashville (6:05pm)

Thursday, April 17 vs. Lehigh Valley (7:05pm)

Saturday, April 19 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:05pm)

Thursday, May 1 vs. Nashville (7:05pm)

Saturday, May 3 vs. Nashville (6:05pm)

Friday, May 16 vs. Charlotte (7:05pm)

Saturday, May 17 vs. Charlotte (6:05pm)

Thursday, May 29 vs. Jacksonville (7:05pm)

Saturday, May 31 vs. Jacksonville (6:05pm)

Sunday, June 1 vs. Jacksonville (1:05pm)

Thursday, June 12 vs. Memphis (7:05pm)

Saturday, June 14 vs. Memphis (6:05pm)

Saturday, July 5 vs. St. Paul (7:05pm)

Sunday, July 6 vs. St. Paul (1:05pm)

Saturday, July 19 vs. Jacksonville (6:05pm)

Sunday, July 20 vs. Jacksonville (1:05pm)

Friday, August 1 vs. Durham (7:05pm)

Saturday, August 2 vs. Durham (6:05pm)

Friday, August 15 vs. Louisville (7:05pm)

Saturday, August 16 vs. Louisville (6:05pm)

Friday, August 29 vs. Norfolk (7:05pm)

Saturday, August 30 vs. Norfolk (6:05pm)

Sunday, August 31 vs. Norfolk (1:05pm)

Thursday, September 4 vs. Durham (7:05pm)

Saturday, September 6 vs. Durham (6:05pm)

Friday, September 19 vs. Indianapolis (7:05pm)

Saturday, September 20 vs. Indianapolis (6:05pm)

Sunday, September 21 vs. Indianapolis (1:05pm)

