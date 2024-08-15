Indians Silence C's in 3-0 Shutout Win

August 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Mason Green and three relievers combined on a seven-hit shutout as the Indians picked up a 3-0 win over the Canadians in front of 6,125 fans at Avista Stadium for Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, and 92.9 ZZU.

TOP PERFORMERS

Green faced plenty of traffic over 5.2 innings (3 H, 5 BB) but buckled down under pressure to keep the C's off the scoreboard. The southpaw out of Lenexa, KS, has allowed just two earned runs over his last five outings spanning 24 IP (0.75 ERA) and is now tied for the Northwest League lead with nine wins.

GJ Hill led the way offensively with two hits - including his 13th home run of the season - and added a stolen base while scoring twice. Cole Carrigg reached base twice and added three stolen bases to become just the second NWL player to reach 40+ SB this year.

Carlos Torres, Wilton Herrera, and Sam Weatherly combined for 3.1 scoreless innings of relief to close out the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-12), Redband (10-4), OFT (4-3), Cafecitos (2-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (31-16), Reds (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, August 14th vs. VAN - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - Back to School Night presented by nomnom: Join us as we celebrate the summer's end and going back to school! Be sure to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.