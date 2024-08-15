Montes, Cali, and Batista Power AquaSox in 7-2 Win

EVERETT, WA: Caleb Cali, Lazaro Montes, and Freuddy Batista all cleared the fences as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-2 in front of 2,182 fans at Funko Field Wednesday night.

Marcelo Perez recorded his first three outs by recording a trio of punchouts, and the AquaSox offense went to work from there. Montes kick-started the scoring by hitting an RBI single, and Cali crushed a three-run home run to provide the Frogs an early 4-0 lead. Cali has now homered in consecutive games while tallying seven RBIs on his two swings that have left the yard.

Leading 4-2 entering the bottom of the third inning, Montes continued his damage from the batter's box. Following a walk drawn by Jared Sundstrom, Montes demolished a 409-foot home run over the right center field wall to set the AquaSox ahead 6-2. The long ball exited the Seattle Mariners' third-ranked prospect's bat at 106 MPH and gave him his third RBI of the night.

Perez cruised through his final four innings of work, pitching efficiently to conclude his outing on only 83 pitches in his ninth start allowing two runs or less. He concluded his night after throwing seven innings of two-run baseball, striking out seven Dust Devils while allowing six hits and walking none. Across 19.2 innings against Tri-City this year, Perez holds a 1.83 ERA while recording 22 strikeouts and giving up only four earned runs.

Adding the seventh and final run for the AquaSox was Batista, who smacked a 380-foot home run over the center field wall. The long ball was Batista's eighth.

Throwing the final two innings of the game for the AquaSox were C.J. Widger, who made his Funko Field debut, and Jason Ruffcorn. Widger, the recently promoted southpaw, recorded a pair of strikeouts in one shutout inning, and Ruffcorn allowed zero runs while striking out two as he secured the 7-2 AquaSox victory.

