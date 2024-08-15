Renew Your Ticket Package for 2025 Today

August 15, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

While the 2024 season is coming to a close, it's never too early to start thinking about next year! 2025 ticket plan renewals are officially live!

Contact your ticket rep today to renew your plan. You can also call our front office at 425-258-3673.

Let us know if you would like to make any changes to your type of plan, or if you would like to change seats, add additional seats, etc. All seat relocation requests will be handled by the date of order received. Therefore, the sooner the better to get it in!

A big part of the success of the Everett AquaSox is our great fan support. As a valued Package Holder, we appreciate your commitment to our organization and our success and look forward to seeing you back at Funko Field in 2025!

