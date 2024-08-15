Union Solidarity Night & AquaSox Replica Jersey Giveaway Tonight

The Frogs defeated the Dust Devils 7-2 Wednesday night! Caleb Cali, Lazaro Montes, and Freuddy Batista all homered, and Marcelo Perez threw a gem, allowing only two runs across seven innings. Oh, and did you know that the AquaSox are now 2-0 since we brought back our ballpark corn dogs? It's only crazy if it doesn't work.

Union Solidarity Night: Join us as we stand in solidarity with local unions! Bring your friends and help support!

Throwback Thursday: Come hang out and enjoy your evening at Funko Field! Cool off and fulfill your hunger with $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and Coors Light. The perfect array of snacks and drinks to cheer on your Frogs with!

Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium gates get to take home their very own AquaSox Replica Jersey! Presented By Snohomish & Island County Labor Council, this year's Northwest Green replica jersey pays tribute to our 2023 Salute to the Mariners jersey! Get here early and don't miss out as sizes are limited!

Volunteers of America Food Drive: Representatives from Volunteers of America Western Washington will be on-hand to accept your donation for local food banks. Please bring non-perishable items with you to the ballpark to support the cause.

Military Pride Offer: Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats. Valid for all home games; up to four discounted tickets per game. Tickets must be purchased at the Front Office or Box Office

Gates (6:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 5:30.

Come celebrate the end of summer as the Everett AquaSox host a pre-game Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 2nd! The AquaSox will be taking on the Spokane Indians at 4:05 PM.

Food service will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 4:30 PM. The menu will feature Funko Field favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad. chips. apple pie & ice cream, soda and water

Picnic tickets are limited so get your tickets now! Cost is $30.00 for the game with the picnic.

