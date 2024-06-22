Indians Outshine Emeralds in 7-3 Victory

June 22, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Chase Dollander tossed six solid innings and Jack Blomgren drove in three as the Indians topped the Emeralds, 7-3, in front of 6,316 fans at Avista Stadium for Educator Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by STCU, 105.7 Now FM, and Nspire Magazine.

TOP PERFORMERS

Spokane shortstop Jack Blomgren led the charge offensively for the Indians, driving in a pair with a triple in the third and capping off his night with a solo home run in the sixth.

Newcomer GJ Hill connected on his first home run in Spokane - an opposite-field solo shot in the fifth - and also reached on a walk.

Chase Dollander (3-1) delivered another quality start against the Emeralds, allowing three earned runs while striking out a half dozen over six frames. Last year's No. 9 overall pick leads the Northwest League with 84 strikeouts while also ranking among the circuit's top ten in ERA and WHIP.

Zach Agnos continues to dominate out of the bullpen, striking out four over two spotless innings to lower his ERA to 0.76 in 20 appearances this season.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (10-9), Redband (5-4), OFT (3-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (17-7), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, June 22nd vs. Eugene - 7:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.)

Eugene RHP Trevor McDonald (0-5, 5.80) vs Spokane RHP Germán Márquez (0-0, 0.00)

Promotion - Star Wars & Fireworks Night presented by NWOS: Avista Stadium transforms into a galaxy far, far away. The night will include Star Wars trivia, character appearances, and a special Star Wars jersey auction benefiting Spokane Indians Youth Baseball. We will have a spectacular fireworks show presented by NWOS immediately following the game.

