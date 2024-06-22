Second Half Starts with Gritty Team Win

PASCO, WA - The Canadians continued their solid play in Pasco this week, winning the first game of the second half and securing a series win against the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] with a 6-5 triumph Friday night at Gesa Stadium.

Things did not look good early on. The Dust Devils got out to a 1-0 lead in the first after a balk from C's starter Chris McElvain allowed a runner to score from third. Tri-City first baseman and Wetaskiwin, AB native Matt Coutney extended the lead in the third inning with a three-run home run to make it 4-0.

The lead, however, did not last long. Robert Brooks started the top of the fourth with a single. Dylan Rock followed with a single of his own and Estiven Machado walked to load the bases. A wild pitch plated Vancouver's first run then Jamari Baylor grounded out to bring in the second score of the stanza. Jace Bohrofen worked a free pass and, after a pitching change, Nick Goodwin delivered a run scoring double before Peyton Williams' RBI groundout tied the game up at four.

The score remained level until the sixth, when Williams drove home Jamari Baylor from second base with a two-out single to put the C's in front 5-4.

Alex Amalfi relieved McElvain and worked innings four, five, and six. His two walks were the only baserunners he gave up, striking out four across his three scoreless stanzas.

Grayson Thurman (W, 5-2) came on to do the pitching in the seventh and worked a clean inning with two punchouts. He was rudely greeted by Coutney in the eighth; his second homer of the game evened the score 6-6.

The Canadians quickly responded in the ninth. Williams hit a moon shot to right field for a solo homer - his third RBI of the game - to take the lead back for good.

Conor Larkin (S, 1) came on in the ninth inning to close things out. Je'Von Ward made a miraculous diving catch in left field for the first out of the inning, which helped the Royersford, PA native secure the 6-5 win and earn his first save of the season.

The second half continues tomorrow night, as the Angels affiliate sends Chris Clark to the mound against C's starter Ryan Jennings. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball can be heard on Sportsnet 650, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

