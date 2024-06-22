Emeralds Lose 2nd Straight in Spokane

Spokane, WA - The Ems dropped the first game of the 2nd half to Spokane by a final score of 7-3. The Ems now start the 2nd half with an 0-1 record and boast a 33-33 record overall.

Will Bednar got the start tonight and was fantastic in his 2 innings of work. He struck out 4 batters and only allowed 1 base runner while not surrendering a single run. It's been great to see Bendar heat up his past few times out, and he looks more than comfortable out on the mound for Eugene. The Ems did score the first run of the game tonight with an RBI-Single off the bat of Justin Wishkoski to get the scoring started.

It was a scoreless 3rd inning for the 2 teams before Spokane plated 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning. Daniel Blair came into the game for Bednar and had 2-outs with 2 runners on. Jack Blomgren ripped a triple to score both runs and give Spokane the lead. Jose Cordova then hit a triple of his own for the 3rd and final run of the inning.

In the bottom of the 5th inning GJ Hill hit a solo homerun to extend their lead to 3. In the top of the 6th inning Eugene was able to cut into the deficit. Quinn McDaniel drew a leadoff walk and 2 batters later Rodolfo Nolasco hit a no-doubt home run to make the score 4-3. It was Nolasco's 5th home run of the season.

Unfortunately, it was the last run Eugene would score as Spokane was able to pull away in the 6th and 7th inning. In the bottom of the 6th inning Jack Blomgren hit a leadoff home run and E.J Andrews also hit an RBI. In the bottom of the 7th Spokane scored their 7th and final run of the night. Bryant Betancourt hit an RBI-Single that scored Juan Guerrero on the play who had gotten hit by a pitch in the previous at-bat.

Cam Cotter and Will Bednar were the pitching highlights in tonight's game as neither guy surrendered a run. Bednar pitched a scoreless first 2 innings and Cotter threw a scoreless final inning in tonight's game and didn't allow a base runner.

It wasn't the start Eugene wanted to open the 2nd half, but they'll have a chance to get back in the win column tomorrow night. They'll need to win the next 2 games if they want to leave Spokane with a series victory.

Trevor McDonald is currently projected to be tomorrow night's starter. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M.

