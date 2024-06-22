Victor Labrada Blasts Off Twice in Win

EVERETT, WA: Two long balls by Victor Labrada and five innings of one-run baseball thrown by Ty Cummings propelled the AquaSox to an 8-2 victory in front of 3,401 fans on Julio Rodriguez Funko POP! Night.

Trailing 1-0, Labrada led off the first inning with a massive 384-foot home run to the grass seating area in right field. His game-tying home run was hit with an exit velocity of 108 MPH. Labrada celebrated and fired up the crowd after destroying his massive blast, setting the tone for an electric Funko Field crowd that cheered loudly all night long.

Continuing the scoring affair for the AquaSox were RJ Schreck and Jared Sundstrom, who hit consecutive doubles, providing the Frogs a 2-1 edge.

Cummings coasted through his next four innings of work, concluding his evening after throwing five innings of one-run baseball while striking out three Hops. He also earned his third pitching win. Relieving Cummings was left-hander Blake Townsend, who threw one shutout inning and tallied two strikeouts.

The AquaSox doubled their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. After Gabriel Moncada singled, Labrada smashed his second home run of the night, and his fifth of the year.

Everett's power surge truly broke out in the bottom of the eighth inning. After Schreck walked and Sundstrom singled, Josh Hood obliterated a 381-foot home run to right center field. One batter later, Caleb Cali smacked a 349-foot home run, providing the Frogs a sizable 8-1 advantage and their fourth home run of the contest.

The duo of Chris Jefferson and Jason Ruffcorn combined to throw the final three innings of the contest, securing the AquaSox 8-2 victory. Jefferson threw two shutout innings and struck out four batters, and Ruffcorn threw the ninth inning.

