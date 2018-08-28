Indians Just Miss out on Five-Game Sweep, Still Remain a Game Back of Vancouver

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Indians recipe the last four games has been simple: take a first inning lead, get a solid pitching performance, and add on throughout the night. It looked like that was going to be the case again on Monday, but Salem-Keizer had other plans. Spokane could not hold on to an early lead and faltered in the late innings in a 3-2 loss to the Volcanoes on Back to School Night presented by Coordinated Care, Alt 96.1, and Coeur d'Alene Press.

The Indians took a first inning lead in all five games of the series. Monday night, it was Curtis Terry who gave them the lead when he roped a 3-0 fastball off the left field wall for an RBI double. Terry got on base three times and continues to lead the league in RBI and OPS.

Spokane added on in the fourth with the ground game. Sherten Apostel was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on a base hit from Tanner Gardner. The Indians then attempted a double steal with Gardner and Apostel. After a rundown, Volcanoes catcher Ricardo Genoves launched an errant throw into left field, allowing Apostel to score and extend the lead, 2-0.

Seth Nordlin was cruising through the first five innings. Spanning three outings, his scoreless streak reached 14 innings. He ran into some trouble in the sixth. With two on and two outs, Kenny Holmberg allowed his starter a chance to get out of it, but Wander Franco lined a two-run double to tie the game, 2-2. Nordlin finished with 5.2 innings pitched, allowing just the two runs, and struck out seven. He continues to lead the NWL with 79 strikeouts on the season.

Salem-Keizer scored the go-ahead run in the eighth. With two on and two outs, Jax Biggers' throw to first was offline, allowing a run to score. That run would prove to be the difference in the game. Spokane went down quietly in the final two innings as Jesus Tona picked up his league-leading 12th save.

Spokane remains one game back of Vancouver with six games to play. After a day off on Tuesday, Spokane heads to Tri-City for a three game set with the Dust Devils, while Vancouver plays host to the Everett AquaSox. Spokane and Vancouver will then meet at Avista Stadium this weekend for the final three games of the season, with likely playoff implications.

