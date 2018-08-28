Ems Travel to Salem-Keizer for Fateful Series
August 28, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release
EUGENE, OR - After a 13-0 drubbing at the hands of the Tri-City Dust Devils at PK Park Monday night, the Eugene Emeralds will use the off-day Tuesday to recoup and prepare for the biggest series of the season beginning on Wednesday, August 29th, against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.
With 6 games remaining in the Northwest League regular season, the Ems and Volcanoes are deadlocked for the final playoff spot in the South Division, knotted up at 14-18 in the second-half standings. Currently, the Ems hold the head-to-head tiebreaker at 2 games to 1, though that can change after this week's series.
Should the two teams finish the season with the same second half record, the first tiebreaker will be head-to-head record in the second half. Should that be tied as well, head-to-head records over the course of the entire season will come into play.
The Emeralds' 3-game series against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes will begin on Wednesday, August 29th, at Volcanoes Stadium, and run through Friday, August 31st. First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:35pm and can be heard on 95.3 The Score, with play-by-play from Pat Zajac.
