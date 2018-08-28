Canadians offense falls silent in series finale vs. Boise

August 28, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - As Daniel Jipping hit a line drive solo home run in the top of the 6th inning and proceeded to watch it sail over the left field fence and onto the "hey y'all!" Porch, you just felt that lone run could be the difference on Monday night as Vancouver scattered just four hits falling 2-0 to Boise in a missed opportunity to move two games clear of Spokane in the North Division.

Canadians pitching was strong once again as RHP Joey Murray got the start for Vancouver going two innings of two-hit baseball while striking out four before the bullpen was summoned to hold down the fort. RHP Joey Pulido pitched another scoreless frame to maintain his perfect ERA (0.00) for the season through 13 Northwest League appearance and RHP Sean Wymer was cruising until the top of the 6th inning when Boise 1B Daniel Jipping crushed a 1-0 fastball over the heart of the plate onto the "hey y'all!" Porch giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead. The run off Wymer was enough to saddle the former Texas Christian University standout with the loss (4-3) as the C's offense was quiet in the finale of this five-game series.

Vancouver top four hitters in the line-up went a combined 0-for-13 against Boise pitching and never at any point in the game got a runner beyond second base as five Hawks pitchers combined on their 4th shutout of the season. LHP Alec Byrd picked up the win going five innings of two-hit baseball walking three and striking out three to improve to 3-3 on the season.

Canadians 2B Nick Podkul had a 2-for-4 night in the loss grabbing a pair of singles while 1B Jake Brodt hit his 14th double of the season off Byrd in the bottom of the 4th. Vancouver's best chance offensively came in the home half of the 5th inning when 2B Nick Podkul and SS Jesus Severino hit back-to-back singles off Byrd to put runners at first and second base with no one out, but Byrd settled down and got CF Brandon Polizzi (strikeout), DH Chris Bec (flyout to LF) and 3B Otto Lopez (strikeout) to end the threat.

The loss pushes Vancouver to 19-13 (.594) on the second half, one game clear of Spokane (18-14) who also fell on Monday night to Salem-Keizer. Both the C's and Indians have six regular season games remaining with the final three scheduled as a head-to-head series down at Avista Stadium in Spokane, WA.

