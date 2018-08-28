Boise Ends Road-Trip with Shutout as Pitching Dominates

The Boise Hawks (32-38, 11-21) defeated the Vancouver Canadians (38-32, 19-13) by a final score of 2-0 on Monday night. The Hawks end the 11-game road-trip with a win as Alec Byrd throws five-innings of scoreless baseball and the Hawks get their 3rd shutout of the year on the mound.

While Boise had opportunities early in the game, they couldn't scratch out a run through the first three frames. Boise left four men-on-base in that span, while Alec Byrd kept Vancouver off the board.

Byrd finishes his night going five innings of scoreless baseball allowing just two hits. He struck-out Otto Lopez to end the 5th as Vancouver left two men-on-base.

The Hawks got the first run of the game in the pitchers duel when Daniel Jipping hit his 10th home run of the season in the 6th, and Boise took a 1-0 lead.

After Byrd, it was the combination of Brad Schreiber, Keinter Olivares and Shelby Lackey to keep the shutout intact. In the 9th after a leadoff double from Daniel Jipping and a sacrifice bunt from Greg Jones, Aubrey McCarty hit a sacrifice-fly to give the Hawks a 2-0 advantage.

Jefry Valdez came on and got his third save of the season in the 9th, as Boise picked up a 2-0 win. The Hawks are now three games behind Eugene and Salem-Keizer for the 2nd spot in the Northwest League playoffs with the final six-games coming at home. Boise finishes the 11-game road-trip going 4-7.

The Hawks will return home on Wednesday, August 29th to take on the Hillsboro Hops. It will be a Postgame Fireworks Show Night, along with Baseball Bingo. It will also be Friends and Family Night. Fans can get four seats, four hot dogs, four Pepsi products and $10 in merchandise credit for just $48. For online sales, enter "PEPSI" at the Ticket Sales Page or get your tickets at BoiseHawks.com. You can also call 208-322-5000.

