Indians Fall Flat in Second Straight Loss to Hops

June 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Hillsboro's talented pitching staff held Spokane's bats in check as the Hops defeated the Indians, 11-2, in front 2,284 fans at Avista Stadium for Pride Night. Spokane (27-22) remains one game ahead of Eugene (27-24) and two games up on Hillsboro (26-25) for the top spot in the Northwest League with 15 games remaining in the circuit's first half.

TOP PERFORMERS

Juan Guerrero had three doubles and an RBI while Jesus Ordonez had a pair of singles in the loss.

Southpaw Felix Ramires struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (8-7), Redband (4-4), OFT (1-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (1-2), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (11-6), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, June 6th vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro LHP Spencer Giesting (4-2, 0.94) vs Spokane LHP Sean Sullivan (2-2, 2.37)

Promotion - Hawaiian Night presented by Washington's Lottery: Wear your favorite Aloha shirt and grab a Hawaiian Burger at the Main Concessions Stand - it's a luau at Avista Stadium! Fans can purchase a Hawaiian lei at the game for $5. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund to help those affected by last fall's Lahaina fire.

