Bats Back Gallagher, C's Win 13-3

June 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA - A 13-run, 12-hit attack from the Canadians and the best start of the year from Pat Gallagher were the crux of a 13-3 win over the Everett AquaSox Wednesday night at Funko Field.

The game didn't start well for Gallagher (W, 1-3), who gave up a two-run shot to RJ Schreck with two outs in the bottom of the first, but the Leominster, MA native was soon off the hook thanks to a big top of the second. It started with a hit by pitch and a walk before a single by Glenn Santiago loaded the bases. Jamari Baylor followed with an RBI knock then Estiven Machado brought home a run with a groundout to tie the game 2-2.

Vancouver wasn't done. Dasan Brown ripped a two-RBI double off the base of the left field wall and Jace Bohrofen unloaded on a 2-2 pitch in the next at-bat for his third homer of the year.

Gallagher went back to work in the bottom of the second staked to a four-run lead and coasted the rest of the way. He set down six straight before stranding a lead-off single in the fourth at third then ended his night by striking out the side in the fifth. His seven strikeouts were a season high and he didn't walk a batter.

Two unearned runs in the top of the fifth padded the advantage. A lead-off error and a two-out walk set up an RBI knock from Jackson Hornung then a wild pitch brought home the second score of the frame to put the C's ahead 8-2.

A five-run eighth iced the game. The Canadians sent 10 men to the plate and used six hits - including five straight to start the stanza - to lead 13-2. Brown added his second two-run double of the night and Baylor tallied his third hit and second RBI.

After Gallagher's departure, Chay Yeager and Josh Mollerus each put up zeroes in their outings. Everett got to Alex Amalfi for a run in the ninth but the righty would up striking out the side to secure the win.

All nine starters reached base and eight had a hit. A ten-run win differential tonight is the largest for the C's in a victory this season.

Game Three of the series is set for tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. Vancouver lefty Connor O'Halloran goes for the C's opposite AquaSox right-hander Michael Morales. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650.

