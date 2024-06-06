Throwback Thursday at Funko Field

June 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Come hang out and celebrate Throwback Thursday with $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as the AquaSox take on the Vancouver Canadians!

Right-hander Michael Morales will be taking the mound for the AquaSox. Last time out at Spokane, Morales threw six innings of one-run baseball while earning his fifth win of the year.

And yes, we will still be selling those tasty "Poutine Dogs!" Come on out to the ballpark and try our scrumptious offering featuring a hot dog, french fries, brown gravy, and cheese curds!

Tickets are available on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today to see your Frogs take on the Canadians! We can't wait to see everyone out at the ballpark.

ABOUT THE AQUASOX: The Everett AquaSox are the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Everett is a member of the Northwest League and has been a Mariners affiliate since establishing the AquaSox moniker in 1995.

For updates on the season, including community initiatives and Webbly appearances, follow the Frogs on Facebook, X (formally known as Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, or visit our website, AquaSox.com. 2024 flex tickets, mini-plans, suites, and groups can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or by visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.