AquaSox' Bats Cold in 13-3 Loss

June 6, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The Vancouver Canadians smacked 12 hits and defeated the Everett AquaSox 13-3 Wednesday evening at Funko Field.

After right-hander Ryan Hawks fired a scoreless top of the first inning, RJ Schreck provided an instant offensive spark for the Frogs in the bottom half of the inning. Josh Hood singled and stole second base for his eighth stolen bag. With Hood in scoring position, Schreck mashed a 349-foot home run to right field to provide the AquaSox a 2-0 lead.

Unfortunately for the AquaSox, their bats turned cold the rest of the evening. Vancouver dropped a six-run second inning by collecting a string of hits, including a 2-RBI double courtesy of Dasan Brown and a two-run home run off the bat of Jace Bohrofen. The Canadians added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning and brought home five additional runs in the eighth to cap off their scoring affair with 13 runs.

Hawks had a short evening, lasting only 1.2 innings while striking out a pair of Canadians batters. Relieving Hawks was Jimmy Kingsbury, who threw 2.1 sharp, scoreless innings while racking up four strikeouts. Kingsbury also did not allow a single baserunner as he walked zero and gave up zero hits while lowering his ERA to 2.60.

The AquaSox had a pair of pitchers make their Frogs debuts. Right-handers Joseph Hernandez and Matt Tabor made their first appearances and allowed zero earned runs across three innings. Hernandez struck out a trio of Canadians, Tabor struck out one, and both pitchers allowed one hit each.

Pitching the final two innings were Anthony Tomczak and Colin Davis, who made his professional pitching debut. Davis fired an effortless 1.1 innings, allowing zero hits while making pitching look easy.

Everett added a final run in the bottom of the ninth inning, as Schreck scored again on an RBI double by Hunter Fitz-Gerald. Fitz-Gerald's double was his eighth.

At the plate, Everett's bats were quiet all night. As a team, the AquaSox collected six hits, with the only runs scoring on Schreck's seventh home run and Fitz-Gerald's double. Schreck and Hood led the team in hits with two, with Hood hitting his tenth double and a single. Jared Sundstrom was the only other AquaSox batter to hit safely. Hood also walked, reaching base a total of three times. Stealing bases were Hood and Sundstrom, who swiped one bag each.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow night is Throwback Thursday! Come hang out and celebrate Throwback Thursday with $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light as the AquaSox take on the Vancouver Canadians! Right-hander Michael Morales will be taking the mound for the AquaSox. Last time out at Spokane, Morales threw six innings of one-run baseball while earning his fifth win of the year.

