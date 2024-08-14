Indians Drop Series Opener to Canadians, 5-0

August 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Vancouver's Ryan Watson tossed seven scoreless innings as the Canadians shut out the Indians, 5-0, in front of 3,906 fans and 161 dogs at Avista Stadium for SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS.

TOP PERFORMERS

Víctor Juárez delivered another quality outing for Spokane, allowing just two earned runs over six innings while tying a season-high with eight strikeouts.

Dyan Jorge and Jean Perez both had a pair of base knocks while Charlie Condon picked up his first Avista Stadium hit with a line-drive single to left field in the fourth.

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, August 14th vs. VAN - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - Yoke's Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, and 92.9 ZZU: It's the final Yoke's Family Feast Night of the season! All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long courtesy of Yoke's Fresh Market. The Voice of Yankee Stadium, Paul Olden, will throw out the game's first pitch and hop on the mic for some celebrity P.A. time! Plus, kids can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases.

