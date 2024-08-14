Tonight Is Baseball Bingo Courtesy of Tulalip Bingo & Slots

August 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

ICYMI: Last night, Mariners #3 Prospect Colt Emerson made his Funko Field debut and it was marvelous! The 19-year-old phenom blasted a 403-foot home run to right field while also singling and walking as the AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-2.

Tulalip Bingo and Slots Baseball Bingo: Pick up your bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth at every Wednesday home game and play along! Each bingo night there will be up to seven prizes handed out.

$5.00 Wednesday: Swing by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket, redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office (applicable to Wednesday home games only).

Military Pride Offer: Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats. Valid for all home games; up to four discounted tickets per game. Tickets must be purchased at the Front Office or Box Office

Gates (6:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 5:30.

Come celebrate the end of summer as the Everett AquaSox host a pre-game Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 2nd! The AquaSox will be taking on the Spokane Indians at 4:05 PM.

Food service will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 4:30 PM. The menu will feature Funko Field favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad. chips. apple pie & ice cream, soda and water

Picnic tickets are limited so get your tickets now! Cost is $30.00 for the game with the picnic.

