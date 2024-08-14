Payero Phenomenal, Emerson Elite in 8-2 Win

EVERETT, WA: "Get out the rye bread and mustard grandma, it is grand salami time!" A first inning grand slam from Caleb Cali and six shutout innings from Nick Payero in his AquaSox debut propelled the Frogs to an 8-2 victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils Tuesday night at Funko Field.

Payero, a right-hander recently signed by the Seattle Mariners, fired off a quick scoreless top of the first inning to begin his AquaSox debut. The Everett offense took the reins from there. Michael Arroyo hit a leadoff single, Colt Emerson walked, and Lazaro Montes hit a single to center field to load the bases. Josh Hood delivered the first blow of the game, hitting an RBI single. Adding to the damage was Cali, who demolished a 375-foot grand slam over the center field wall to extend the lead 5-0.

The AquaSox added more runs in the bottom of the second inning. Arroyo walked and Emerson knocked his first Funko Field hit to place runners on the corners with one out, and a double steal allowed Arroyo to score and further the Frogs' advantage 6-0.

Payero continued cruising through the Dust Devils' lineup, striking out five batters in his first three innings pitched. Four of those strikeouts were swinging, and it took Payero only 29 pitches to complete a perfect three innings. He ultimately concluded his night after throwing six shutout innings while striking out eight, walking three and allowing a mere three hits. Relieving Payero was Anthony Tomczak, who threw two innings of one-run baseball while striking out a pair of Dust Devils.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Everett added more runs to put their lead out of reach. Emerson blasted a 403-foot home run to right field that rocketed off of his bat at 104 MPH. It was his first home run at the High-A level. Montes smashed a deep double, and Hood knocked his 20th double to give the AquaSox an 8-1 lead entering the game's final frame.

Closing out the game for the Frogs was Allan Saathoff, who hurled the top of the ninth inning to seal the game and give the AquaSox an 8-2 victory in Game One of the six-game series.

