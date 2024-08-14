Charlie Szkowny Stays Hot in Emeralds' Win

EUGENE, OR - 22 games in, and the amazement has yet to dissipate.

It's been 22 days since Charlie Szykowny has been called up from high-A, and in all 18 games he's appeared in he's been one of the Emeralds' most steady forces, now hitting .296 with an OPS over .950 in Eugene.

Before his promotion, the Giants' organization was taking a bet on Szykowny, with the 24-year-old hitting just .239 at San Jose a year ago. They once again took a bet with his promotion, calling him up to Eugene after a .340 batting average showing in San Jose earlier this year. Although he had been playing well, it was important for him to show he belonged at a higher level of competition.

Indeed, the Emeralds have seen him flourish.

In just his third game at first base this season while an Emerald, his superb day at the plate and a slick glove helped propel the Emeralds past Hillsboro 5-1 at PK Park.

Szykowny's path at first base is still a work in progress, but with help from usual first baseman Bryce Eldridge, the adjustment has been much smoother than expected.

It feels like the easiest position, I've got so much time, Szykowny, who typically roams third base and shortstop said.

Szykowny was sure to add that he probably will make an error now that he said it was easy.

Other big outings came from Bryce Eldridge - who had the ball continue to look more like a beach ball by extending his hit-streak to seven - and the bullpen which helped guide the Emeralds with four scoreless innings in relief en route to a relatively stress-free win.

Feels so good to win again at home, Szkowny said. We wanted to come out today and swing it.

They certainly did, adding nine hits in the process.

There were other little ways the Emeralds topped Hillsboro Wednesday night, evening the series at a game apiece.

Esmerlin Vinicio was solid again, allowing just one run over five innings and lowering his ERA to 3.14.

And Jonah Cox added a homerun while adding some of his usually stout defense in center, helping Onil Perez who was making his first-career start in right.

But Szkowny's showing was perhaps the most notable, adding a reliable bat that the Emeralds can pencil in every night.

Feels great to win, Szykowny said. Every day is different but it feels good to come in and stack the days.

What happens next is much more unclear.

The win moves the Emeralds to 51-57 and 19-25 in the second half, the team is now seven games out of a playoff spot with 22 games to go.

However, in the big picture, nights like Wednesday will provide a positive outlook as the team tries to make a late push.

