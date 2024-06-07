Indians Bounce Back with 9-4 Win Over Hops

June 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Hillsboro southpaw Spencer Giesting entered the game with an 0.94 ERA, having allowed just five earned runs over his first eight starts (48 IP) this season. Those gaudy stats didn't seem to faze the Indians on a warm summer night at Avista Stadium. Spokane's lineup matched that season-long total in just five innings on their way to a 7-4 in front of 2,884 fans at the ballpark for Hawaiian Night presented by Washington's Lottery. The Indians (28-22) remain one game up on Eugene (28-24) for the top spot in the Northwest League with 14 games left in the team's first half slate.

TOP PERFORMERS

Outfielder Jesus Bugarin provided the key blow in Spokane's six-run sixth inning, knocking Giesting from the game with a two-run double down the left field line. He finished the night 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and one run scored.

Jake Snider drilled his second homer in three nights, Kyle Karros had three hits and three RBIs, and Juan Guerrero collected four hits and drove in a run.

Sean Sullivan picked up his third win of the season, striking out eight over six innings of three-run ball. The southpaw now leads the Northwest League in strikeouts (65) and ranks second in WHIP (0.92) and sixth in ERA (2.60)

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (9-7), Redband (4-4), OFT (1-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (1-2), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (11-6), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, June 7th vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Hillsboro LHP Avery Short (3-3, 1.69) vs Spokane RHP Chase Dollander (1-1, 3.43)

Promotion - Fireworks Night presented by Mallory Paint Store & KEY 101: Join us for another fabulous Friday Night Fireworks show after the game courtesy of Mallory Paint Store. Pick up your Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball BINGO card on your way in and play along to win great prizes throughout the game! And don't forget to purchase your glow necklaces in the Spokane Indians Team Store!

