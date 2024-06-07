Michael Morales Marvelous in 5-1 Win

June 7, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Josh Hood powered the AquaSox to a Throwback Thursday victory at Funko Field, smashing a three-run home run to help defeat the Canadians 5-1.

Starting the game for Everett was right-hander Michael Morales, who was spectacular all evening long. Morales cruised his way through the first three innings of the contest, striking out four batters while allowing a lone hit on a single by Jackson Hornung.

Hood broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning. After Colin Davis was hit by a pitch and Brock Rodden walked, Hood demolished a 372-foot home run to left center field to give the Frogs a 3-0 advantage. The very next batter, Jared Sundstrom hit his first AquaSox triple, and RJ Schreck would bring Sundstrom home on an RBI ground out to extend Everett's lead 4-0.

Vancouver added their first run to the board in the top of the fifth inning as Jamari Baylor hit his 20th career home run. However, the AquaSox would nullify the impact of Baylor's solo home run.

Caleb Cali led off the bottom of the sixth inning by walking and stealing second base. Axel Sanchez walked to put two runners on for Rodden, who capitalized by hitting an RBI single to right field. Rodden's RBI single scored Cali.

Morales' stellar evening of pitching concluded as the game entered the seventh inning. He finished his evening after throwing six innings of one-run baseball, allowing a slim four hits while lowering his ERA to 2.55 and earning his Northwest League-leading sixth pitching win. Morales also tied a career-high in strikeouts with ten, baffling six Canadians swinging and catching four looking. He last struck out ten batters on May 18 versus the Eugene Emeralds.

Throwing the final three innings of the game were Stefan Raeth, Tyler Cleveland, and Jason Ruffcorn. Raeth and Cleveland each threw one shutout inning, with Cleveland recording one strikeout. Cleveland has now tossed six scoreless appearances, having not allowed an earned run since May 16. Locking down the ninth inning to secure the AquaSox victory was Ruffcorn, who threw a scoreless ninth while striking out one batter looking.

Offensively, the AquaSox tallied five runs across five hits. Sundstrom led the team in hitting with a pair of hits, collecting a triple and a single. Schreck, Rodden, and Hood also hit safely, and Hood led the team in RBIs by recording three on his home run. Schreck and Rodden each brought home one run each as well. The Frogs also walked six times and stole three bases in their victory.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow evening, we will host our fifth Funko Friday of 2024! The first 2,500 fans will receive three pairs of AquaSox socks featuring designs of Webbly and two AquaSox alumni upon entering the stadium gates courtesy of Funko. Additionally, we will be celebrating Pride Night at the ballpark! In partnership with the Everett Public School's Diversity and Inclusion team, we will be hosting festivities to celebrate Pride Night. Finally, we will be celebrating the end of the night with a postgame fireworks show presented by Williams Investments!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.